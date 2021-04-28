UrduPoint.com
Out Of Total Ventilators Only 5 Available At Nishtar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:46 PM

The district administration Wednesday decided to take strict measures for the implementation of COVID-19 protocols to stop spread of the deadly virus in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration Wednesday decided to take strict measures for the implementation of COVID-19 protocols to stop spread of the deadly virus in the city.

Holding an emergency meeting on video link, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said out of total 278 beds, the corona patients were under-treatment at 250 and similarly, 75 ventilators, out of total 80, were occupied here at the Nishtar Hospital.

He said the administration could not afford any emergency like situation so it had decided to seek assistance from Pakistan Army.

The Pak Army, police and Ranger personnel would be deputed in different bazaars to ensure implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs), he added.

He said non essential businesses would not be allowed to operate after 6 pm, however, medical stores, petrol pumps and vaccine centres wwould remain open.

On Fridays and Saturdays, there would be complete lockdown in the city, he added.

He also instructed the quarter concerned to implement the SOPs in Ramazan Bazaars, Ehsas Kafalat Centre, Land Record Centre, passenger vans, Masajid, Madaris and other crowded places.

The deputy commissioner also sought cooperation of the Ulema and traders in the regard.

