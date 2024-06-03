Outbreak alert: 25 minors hospitalized with measles at THQ Burewala

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) As many as 25 minors, suffering from measles are admitted at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital during last two days.

Following increase in number of kids with measles, Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah visited THQ hospital Burewala and instructed medical experts to ensure top quality treatment.

The majority of the kids are below one year old, said hospital sources. The deputy commissioner also reviewed various treatment facilities being given to the kids.

Although, most of the kids vaccinated against measles also underwent the attack . On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed, MS THQ Dr Imran Bhatti were also present.