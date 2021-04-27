Outbreak of coronavirus in Malakand reaches to 24%, says DC Sohail Khan

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Sohail Khan said that the coronavirus outbreak reached to 24% across the district and steps have been taken to trickle down the ratio which could only be possible if people joint hands with the district administration in following Corona SOPs issued by the provincial government

MALAKAND (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) Deputy Commissioner Malakand Sohail Khan said that the coronavirus outbreak reached to 24% across the district and steps have been taken to trickle down the ratio which could only be possible if people joint hands with the district administration in following Corona SOPs issued by the provincial government.

Talking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Malakand said," Corona can be defeated with caution and for this steps have been taken to strictly enforce the SOPs." He said the Government does not want the situation to get worse and warned the people to strictly follow SOPs in this regard.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure and enforce people to follow coronavirus SOPs, otherwise stern action would be taken against them for the safety and health of others and accordingly would be dealt with the violators of the SOPs.

He said, it has been ensured that all the people in the district use masks and check on unnecessary moments of the people. He said that 10,000 was being spent on one patient on a daily basis. Deputy Commissioner Malakand Sohail Khan said that the positivity rate in the district was still coming down. He also appealed to the people to extend cooperation so that the adopted measures should work out and we could succeed in bringing the positivity cases down.

He said the people should show seriousness and the only solution to the epidemic was to follow SOPs.