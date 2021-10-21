UrduPoint.com

Over 0.2 Million Children To Be Vaccinated During Week-long Anti-polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:19 PM

A week-long anti-polio campaign has been started in the provincial metropolitan on Thursday to vaccinate around 748821 children under the age of five

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A week-long anti-polio campaign has been started in the provincial metropolitan on Thursday to vaccinate around 748821 children under the age of five.

The polio campaign has begun from October 21 which will continued October 27 and for which a total of 2496 polio vaccination teams have been constituted.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Landi Arbab and formally inaugurated the anti-polio camping by administering drops to children.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood said that fool-proof security arrangements had been made for the safety of polio vaccination teams.

He appealed parents to cooperate with the polio teams by administering polio-drops to children to save them from being long life disabled and to eradicate polio-virus from the district.

For this purpose 924 polio teams have been formed to vaccinate more than 0.2 million children up to five years of age in district Khyber from Oct 21 to 27.

The district administration has constituted a special teams to convince parents refusing vaccination to their children�by removing their misconception about polio vaccine.

