UrduPoint.com

Over 0.32 Mln People Fully Vaccinated In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:32 PM

Over 0.32 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

As many as 328773 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till October 11, the health authorities said

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 328773 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till October 11, the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 635621 people had so far been received first dose while 328773 people were fully vaccinated by receiving second dose of the vaccine.

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) vaccination process was in progress in all four talukas of the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have recorded as 1440 in the district, of which 20 patients are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while majority people are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and a mass vaccination centre along with 32 centres are operational in different areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Progress October All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Millio ..

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Million Lives&#039; campaign to help ..

4 minutes ago
 44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

19 minutes ago
 Poland May Double Number of Guards on Border With ..

Poland May Double Number of Guards on Border With Belarus - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-indust ..

Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-industrialize France

1 minute ago
 Police held kite seller; recover 210 kites

Police held kite seller; recover 210 kites

3 minutes ago
 LRC approves land for public purpose

LRC approves land for public purpose

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.