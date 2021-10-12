Over 0.32 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

As many as 328773 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till October 11, the health authorities said

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 328773 people have been fully vaccinated in district Hyderabad till October 11, the health authorities said.

According to official figures, 635621 people had so far been received first dose while 328773 people were fully vaccinated by receiving second dose of the vaccine.

The district focal person informed that on the directions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) vaccination process was in progress in all four talukas of the district.

The number of coronavirus active cases have recorded as 1440 in the district, of which 20 patients are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi while majority people are isolated at their homes, daily situation report stated.

The district administration has taken measures to facilitate public for getting COVID-19 vaccine and a mass vaccination centre along with 32 centres are operational in different areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed the general public to immediately get them vaccinated as vaccination was the only way to curb spread of the virus.