Over 0.36 millions children to be immunized against polio

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jafar while presiding a meeting to review the arrangements for the next round of national anti-polio campaign commencing from December 16 has called for untiring efforts to achieve the goal of elimination of polio

Addressing the meeting held here on Friday, the said that in order to make the anti polio campaign successful Polio drops must be administered to every children below the age of five years.

Stressing on monitoring and training of immunization teams he urged officials of health and other relevant departments and civil society to play their due role to achieve the targets of National Anti-Polio campaign.

The DC instructed to issue show cause notices to all those officials of Health, education, Revenue, Local Government, Police and other relevant departments who did not attend meetings in this regard at union council, taluka or district level.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Aftab Ahmed informed that during the anti-polio campaign 3,61,023 children under the age of 5 would be administered polio vaccinations for which 883 teams were formed while at union council level, 74 medical officers and 183 area in-charge staff have been appointed in the district.