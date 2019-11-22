UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 0.36 Millions Children To Be Immunized Against Polio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:52 PM

Over 0.36 millions children to be immunized against polio

The Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jafar while presiding a meeting to review the arrangements for the next round of national anti-polio campaign commencing from December 16 has called for untiring efforts to achieve the goal of elimination of polio

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jafar while presiding a meeting to review the arrangements for the next round of national anti-polio campaign commencing from December 16 has called for untiring efforts to achieve the goal of elimination of polio.

Addressing the meeting held here on Friday, the said that in order to make the anti polio campaign successful Polio drops must be administered to every children below the age of five years.

Stressing on monitoring and training of immunization teams he urged officials of health and other relevant departments and civil society to play their due role to achieve the targets of National Anti-Polio campaign.

The DC instructed to issue show cause notices to all those officials of Health, education, Revenue, Local Government, Police and other relevant departments who did not attend meetings in this regard at union council, taluka or district level.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Aftab Ahmed informed that during the anti-polio campaign 3,61,023 children under the age of 5 would be administered polio vaccinations for which 883 teams were formed while at union council level, 74 medical officers and 183 area in-charge staff have been appointed in the district.

Related Topics

Police Polio Education Civil Society December All From Government

Recent Stories

Iranian CG hints at vast opportunities of trade be ..

3 minutes ago

Eight dacoit gangs busted, valuables recovered in ..

4 minutes ago

109 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

Three dead in Colombia protests: defence minister

4 minutes ago

Spanish Rescuers Intercept 2 Boats With Irregular ..

11 minutes ago

Islamic Cleric Says Iranian People Foiled Enemy Pl ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.