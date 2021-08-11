UrduPoint.com

Over 0.8m People Vaccinated

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:49 PM

Over 0.8m people vaccinated

As many as 878,742 people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 878,742 people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Rai Samiullah said that 703,465 people had been given the first dose while 175,277 were administered the second one.

He said a sufficient stock of vaccine was available in the district, adding that 35 vaccination centreswere operational.

