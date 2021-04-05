UrduPoint.com
Over 0.9m Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In Pakistan: Nausheen Hamid

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:13 PM

Over 0.9m Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Pakistan: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Monday said that over 0.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Pakistan with initially 500 Covid-19 vaccination centers functional in various cities.

Talking to a private news channel, she said those opting for government centers will get the vaccine free of cost, while a price tag which was decided was attached to the vaccine at private vaccination facilities.

She said that the registration process for people above 50 had been opened while the inoculation campaign for people above 60 and front line health workers was already underway.

"We are speeding up this process and want to take it to a stage where a large number of Pakistanis have been vaccinated so it can prove to be an important tool and help in stopping the spread of the pandemic," she added.

Vaccines are currently being provided free of charge to citizens by the government and few of private certified hospitals were also allowed for Russian-produced Sputnik V vaccine, she mentioned.

She also said unfortunately due to the non-serious behavior of the public over all, the positivity ratio of coronavirus cases is rising, adding, in the start of vaccination the registration of people was slow but now gradually people are aware and visiting the centers.

Almost 78% eligible people have visited government vaccination centers, she added.

She further mentioned the Federal government was also giving 25,000 vaccination targets to all provinces in which Punjab government had achieved its 26,000 target of vaccination till Sunday.

Replying a question, she said that government is confident to vaccinate 70 per cent of the target population by the end of 2021.

