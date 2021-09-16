Over 1 bln people in China complete COVID-19 vaccination

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:14 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :More than 1 billion people in China had completed their vaccination against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, showed official figures unveiled Thursday.

A total of 2.16 billion vaccine jabs had been administered, said Mi Feng, a National Health Commission spokesperson, at a press conference of the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.

