Over 1 Mln Australians Accessing Mental Health Support Amid Pandemic: Gov't Data

Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:10 PM

More than 1 million Australians have sought professional mental health support during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the data published on Wednesday by the country's Department of Health

More than 1 million Australians have sought professional mental health support during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the data published on Wednesday by the country's Department of Health.

The data revealed that demand for crisis services in Victoria, the hardest-hit Australian state, has risen by 67 percent in four weeks as the state struggles to contain its second wave of COVID-19 infections despite strict lockdown restrictions.

In September and October 350,884 Victorians sought access to psychiatrists, psychologists and counselling services, three times more than the national average and a 31-percent increase from the same period in 2019.

Victorians have largely been confined to their homes since early August, despite the rate of new infections subsiding considerably in past weeks, with State Premier Daniel Andrews warning that the return to normal would be gradual.

Minister for Health Greg Hunt said the data was a significant concern.

He acknowledged that the mental health impact of prolonged lockdowns was "understandably severe ... and devastating." "This is especially so in Victoria, which has endured the worst of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and is subject to further restrictions," Hunt said.

"The (Scott) Morrison government recognizes it is a very challenging time for many Australians, with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on daily life and work having taken a considerable toll on the mental health of individuals and communities," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We encourage all Australians, and especially Victorians, to continue to stay on top of their mental and physical health and wellbeing wherever possible throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond." Access to Beyond Blue, Australia's leading mental health support organization, was 77 percent higher in Victoria than in the rest of the country, according to the figures from Department of Health.

"Nationally, since March 16, there has been a 15-percent increase in the number of Medicare-subsidised mental health services delivered, with 7.4 million services provided," said the statement.

Meanwhile, a study released earlier in the week found that just one phone or web chat session with Beyond Blue had immediate positive effects.

Of 400 people surveyed, the majority reported taking some sort of action, as well as feeling less distressed and less hopeless after a session.

"2020 has been an incredibly tough year and never before have we seen so many people taking that first step and seeking support for their mental health," said Beyond Blue CEO Georgie Harman.

"We will continue to evaluate our services so we can provide the best possible support to all Australians."

