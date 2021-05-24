UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10 Million Russians Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:54 PM

Over 10 Million Russians Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Watchdog

Over 10 million people in Russia are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and, overall, 25 million vaccine doses are administered in the country, Vasily Akimkin, the head of Russian watchdog Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Over 10 million people in Russia are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and, overall, 25 million vaccine doses are administered in the country, Vasily Akimkin, the head of Russian watchdog Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said on Monday.

"More than 10 million people have been fully vaccinated, a total of more than 25 million vaccine doses have been administered," Akimkin said at a scientific conference.

Related Topics

Russia Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber to host 6th Global Business Forum Af ..

11 minutes ago

Chaudhary Nisar to take oath as lawmaker in Punjab ..

18 minutes ago

Turkey detains top IS suspect wanted by US

21 seconds ago

31,802 bikers fined for not wearing helmets

2 minutes ago

AIG Sukkur pays tribute to martyred cops

2 minutes ago

Russia's Communications Watchdog Says Ready to Tal ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.