Over 10 Million Russians Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Over 10 million people in Russia are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and, overall, 25 million vaccine doses are administered in the country, Vasily Akimkin, the head of Russian watchdog Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said on Monday.

