Over 100 PHA gardeners undergo diabetes, hepatitis tests in medical camp

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 100 gardeners (maali) undergo diabetes and hepatitis screening tests in medical camp organized by PHA in collaboration with family lions club.

According to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) spokesperson Muhammad Jalal, the camp was held at Shah Shamas Park here on Wednesday while Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua inaugurated the medical camp.

Speaking on this occasion, Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that PHA will continue steps for welfare of the workers.

He said that such positive steps are appreciable adding that gardeners have vital role for maintaining parks beauty.

