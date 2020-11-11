UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 PHA Gardeners Undergo Diabetes, Hepatitis Tests In Medical Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:58 PM

Over 100 PHA gardeners undergo diabetes, hepatitis tests in medical camp

More than 100 gardeners (maali) undergo diabetes and hepatitis screening tests in medical camp organized by PHA in collaboration with family lions club

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 100 gardeners (maali) undergo diabetes and hepatitis screening tests in medical camp organized by PHA in collaboration with family lions club.

According to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) spokesperson Muhammad Jalal, the camp was held at Shah Shamas Park here on Wednesday while Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua inaugurated the medical camp.

Speaking on this occasion, Ijaz Hussain Janjua said that PHA will continue steps for welfare of the workers.

He said that such positive steps are appreciable adding that gardeners have vital role for maintaining parks beauty.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

ADNOC, TOTAL deliver first unconventional gas from ..

46 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registra ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan extends condolence over death of eminent ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs 43rd meeting of C ..

2 minutes ago

Gifts, popsicles and mass: Chinese villagers recal ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan intends to hold regional dialogue process ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.