Over 100 Policemen Contract COVID-19 In Ten Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:55 PM

Over 100 policemen contract COVID-19 in ten days

With 126 new cases reported in last ten days, around 6013 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :With 126 new cases reported in last ten days, around 6013 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Wednesday.

He told that currently 449 officers and personnel were under treatment while 5640 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

More Stories From Health

