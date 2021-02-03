UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Policemen Contract COVID-19 In Three Days

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:53 PM

Over 100 policemen contract COVID-19 in three days

With 101 new cases reported in last three days, around 5809 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, spokesman to Sindh Police said here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :With 101 new cases reported in last three days, around 5809 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, spokesman to Sindh Police said here on Wednesday.

He said that currently 462 officers and personnel were under treatment while 5323 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

Related Topics

Sindh Police All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali remembered on his death annive ..

28 seconds ago

Bolivia reports 2,127 new COVID-19 cases

30 seconds ago

New Zealand approves first COVID-19 vaccine

31 seconds ago

IRSA releases 63,500 cusecs water

35 seconds ago

GSK, CureVac say to develop vaccine targeting Covi ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan retain same 17 for the second Test

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.