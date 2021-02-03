Over 100 policemen contract COVID-19 in three days

With 101 new cases reported in last three days, around 5809 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, spokesman to Sindh Police said here on Wednesday

He said that currently 462 officers and personnel were under treatment while 5323 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.