Over 100 Policemen Contract COVID-19 In Three Days
Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :With 101 new cases reported in last three days, around 5809 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, spokesman to Sindh Police said here on Wednesday.
He said that currently 462 officers and personnel were under treatment while 5323 had recovered from the disease.
The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.
He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.