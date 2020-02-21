UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Recovered Coronavirus Patients In China Donate Plasma - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:11 PM

Over 100 Recovered Coronavirus Patients in China Donate Plasma - Ministry

More than 100 patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-2019, have donated enough blood plasma to treat 200 critical patients, Xu Nanping, China's deputy science minister, said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) More than 100 patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-2019, have donated enough blood plasma to treat 200 critical patients, Xu Nanping, China's deputy science minister, said on Friday.

"According to the latest data, over 100 recovered patients have become plasma donors. The [amount of] plasma donated by them should be enough to prepare over 240 doses to treat patients. That should be enough to treat over 200 patients in serious and critical condition," the official said during a press conference.

He used an example from Wuhan when 6 patients out of 11 had viremia, a medical condition in which the virus has entered the bloodstream, received a plasma transfusion and got better after the procedure.

"Other locations also have critically ill who are treated with blood plasma. The situation has stabilized as of now, so the overall effect is decent," he noted.

At the same time, the deputy minister elaborated, that plasma can only be used when the disease is developing rapidly, or a patient is in serious or critical condition, expressing hope that more recovered patients will donate their plasma to help others.

COVID-2019 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The outbreak has already left over 76,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,200 fatalities.

Related Topics

China Nanping Wuhan Same December From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

People are losing jobs in every sector: Bilawal

14 minutes ago

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings takes on Peshawar Zalmi at ..

21 minutes ago

UAE hosts ambassadors to UN for discussions on pro ..

43 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $58.94 a barrel T ..

58 minutes ago

Contempt proceedings be initiated against PM if Ka ..

1 hour ago

Kyrgyzstan Suspends Visa Issuance to Chinese Citiz ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.