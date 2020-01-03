Over 1000 patients to get quality food at Ganga Ram Hospital: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has inaugurated the new state-of-the-art food facility in the Nursing Hostel of Ganga Ram Hospital (GRH).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has inaugurated the new state-of-the-art food facility in the Nursing Hostel of Ganga Ram Hospital (GRH).

The new facility, in Nursing Hostel, has been developed at a cost of Rs. 5.6 million and has a capacity to cater to 1000 patients (one-time meal) for the patients.

It is equipped with cooking area, washing area and food storage facility.

The facility has been developed with support of donors and philanthropists.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof.

Dr. Amir Zaman Khan, Dr. Khalid, Dr. Hussain Jafri and a number of staff members and students were present on the occasion.

The Health Minister reviewed the newly developed cooking area, washing area and food storage facility. She reviewed the process flow, quality controls, hygiene and other arrangements.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that "This is a major step in provision of free quality food to patients in the hospital." The Minister appreciated Jahandad Society for Community Development for free food support to patients in the Hospital for the last two decades.