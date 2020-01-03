UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1000 Patients To Get Quality Food At Ganga Ram Hospital: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:42 PM

Over 1000 patients to get quality food at Ganga Ram Hospital: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has inaugurated the new state-of-the-art food facility in the Nursing Hostel of Ganga Ram Hospital (GRH).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has inaugurated the new state-of-the-art food facility in the Nursing Hostel of Ganga Ram Hospital (GRH).

The new facility, in Nursing Hostel, has been developed at a cost of Rs. 5.6 million and has a capacity to cater to 1000 patients (one-time meal) for the patients.

It is equipped with cooking area, washing area and food storage facility.

The facility has been developed with support of donors and philanthropists.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof.

Dr. Amir Zaman Khan, Dr. Khalid, Dr. Hussain Jafri and a number of staff members and students were present on the occasion.

The Health Minister reviewed the newly developed cooking area, washing area and food storage facility. She reviewed the process flow, quality controls, hygiene and other arrangements.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that "This is a major step in provision of free quality food to patients in the hospital." The Minister appreciated Jahandad Society for Community Development for free food support to patients in the Hospital for the last two decades.

Related Topics

Punjab Fatima Jinnah (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Senate panel for speedily completing road, rail co ..

3 minutes ago

One Killed, 2 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Paris' ..

3 minutes ago

Providing quality education, clean drinking water ..

3 minutes ago

Spurs boss Mourinho expecting 'bad news' on Kane i ..

4 minutes ago

Zia Ullah urges top official of SSGC to improve ga ..

9 minutes ago

Power generation from Tarbela Dam reduced to 342 M ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.