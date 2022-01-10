Over 100,000 people jabbed against COVID-19 at Pak-Afghan border

(@FahadShabbir)

National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf says 51,600 and 55,000 people have been vaccinated at Torkham and Chaman border crossings respectively.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2022) Pakistan has vaccinated over one hundred thousand people travelling from across Afghan borders against COVID-19 since November last year.

This was informed during a meeting of Afghan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell, chaired by National Security Adviser and Convener of the Cell, Dr Moeed Yusuf, in Islamabad.

The meeting took a review of progress made under the Afghan humanitarian assistance package announced by Prime Minister lmran Khan.

The meeting was apprised that over 51,600 and 55,000 people have been vaccinated at Torkham and Chaman border crossings respectively.

During the meeting, the Ministry of National Health Services pledged to provide over five hundred thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine for vaccination at the borders.