Over 100Mln Americans Received at Least 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Dose - CDC

The number of Americans who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine has topped 100 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The number of Americans who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine has topped 100 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of these 101,804,762 people, 57,984,785 have been fully vaccinated.

In total, over 204 million vaccine doses have been delivered nationwide, with more than 157 million doses already administered.

In late January , President Joe Biden vowed that the country would administer 100 million coronavirus vaccines within his first 100 days in office. In March, he set a new goal of 200 million shots within his first 100 days.

The US has so far approved three COVID-19 vaccines, two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots and the one-component Johnson & Johnson drug