UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100Mln Americans Received At Least 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Dose - CDC

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 03:55 PM

Over 100Mln Americans Received at Least 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Dose - CDC

The number of Americans who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine has topped 100 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The number of Americans who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine has topped 100 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of these 101,804,762 people, 57,984,785 have been fully vaccinated.

In total, over 204 million vaccine doses have been delivered nationwide, with more than 157 million doses already administered.

In late January , President Joe Biden vowed that the country would administer 100 million coronavirus vaccines within his first 100 days in office. In March, he set a new goal of 200 million shots within his first 100 days.

The US has so far approved three COVID-19 vaccines, two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots and the one-component Johnson & Johnson drug

Related Topics

January March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘There is a shock behind illness of Hafeez Sheik ..

14 minutes ago

JKNF aghast over killing spree of Kashmiri youth i ..

5 minutes ago

FNC registers remarkable achievements in Q1

31 minutes ago

KP finance minister calls on PM Imran Khan

11 minutes ago

Eight held with contraband in sargodha

11 minutes ago

E&T deptt recovers Rs 4.48 mlns from defaulters

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.