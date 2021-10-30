Over 1.07 bln people in China complete COVID-19 vaccination

Over 1.07 billion people in China had completed their vaccination against COVID-19 as of Friday, showed official figures unveiled Saturday

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 1.07 billion people in China had completed their vaccination against COVID-19 as of Friday, showed official figures unveiled Saturday.

A total of 2.26 billion vaccine jabs had been administered, said Mi Feng, a National Health Commission spokesperson, at a press conference of the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.