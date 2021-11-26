UrduPoint.com

Over 1.102 Mn Children Vaccinated Against Measles, Rubella

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:25 PM

Vaccination against fatal measles and rubella infectious diseases continued in Peshawar where over 1.102 million children aged two years to 15 years vaccinated so far

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Vaccination against fatal measles and rubella infectious diseases continued in Peshawar where over 1.102 million children aged two years to 15 years vaccinated so far.

According to officials of KP health department, the vaccinators expedited door to door vaccination of the children besides in Government and private schools, mosques, basic health units and public places to eradicate these contiguous ailments.

The district administration's officials were monitoring the vaccination process and sealed 25 schools for refusing children vaccination. The vaccination would continue on Saturday being the last day of the ongoing campaign in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

