Over 1.16 bln Chinese fully vaccinated against COVID-19

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 1.16 billion Chinese people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission said at a press conference Saturday.

A total of 2.59 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered as of Friday, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the commission.