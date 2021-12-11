Over 1.16 Bln Chinese Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 04:37 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 1.16 billion Chinese people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission said at a press conference Saturday.
A total of 2.59 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered as of Friday, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the commission.