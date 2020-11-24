UrduPoint.com
Over 117,000 doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V have been already released into the market, and there are plans to produce over 2 million doses by the end of the year, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Over 117,000 doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V have been already released into the market, and there are plans to produce over 2 million doses by the end of the year, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

In August, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19. It is now in phase III post-registration clinical trials.

"Since the moment of Sputnik V state registration, over 117,000 doses of the vaccine have been released into civil circulation. Producers plan to produce over 2 million doses by the year end. Currently, immunization of high-risk groups, doctors and teachers is prioritized," Golikova told the coordination council of human rights commissioners.

