Over 118.36M Coronavirus Vaccine Shots Given In Turkey To Date

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:33 PM

Over 118.36M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

ANKARA, 15 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Turkey has administered over 118.36 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Mon\q day.

More than 55.82 million people have been given a first vaccine dose and over 49.

62 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 11.63 million people.

The ministry recorded 21,624 new coronavirus cases, 189 deaths, and 20,550 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 346,642 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours, the data showed.

