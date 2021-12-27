Over 128.6M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 128.66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive this January, according to official figures released on Sunday

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Turkey has administered more than 128.66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive this January, according to official figures released on Sunday.

Nearly 56.8 million people have received a first jab and over 51.4 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 17.2 million people.

Earlier this week, Turkey's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac was cleared for emergency use, and will be rolled out in the country starting next week.

The Health Ministry also confirmed 20,138 new coronavirus infections, 173 deaths and 21,214 recoveries over the past day.