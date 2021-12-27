UrduPoint.com

Over 128.6M Coronavirus Vaccine Shots Given In Turkey To Date

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:47 PM

Over 128.6M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 128.66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive this January, according to official figures released on Sunday

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Turkey has administered more than 128.66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive this January, according to official figures released on Sunday.

Nearly 56.8 million people have received a first jab and over 51.4 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 17.2 million people.

Earlier this week, Turkey's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac was cleared for emergency use, and will be rolled out in the country starting next week.

The Health Ministry also confirmed 20,138 new coronavirus infections, 173 deaths and 21,214 recoveries over the past day.

Related Topics

Turkey January Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADGM aligns with international financial hubs, glo ..

ADGM aligns with international financial hubs, global economies on Monday to Fri ..

18 minutes ago
 Fruit exports up by 27.69pc, vegetable exports sur ..

Fruit exports up by 27.69pc, vegetable exports surge 31.47pc

18 seconds ago
 China stocks close flat 27th Dec, 2021

China stocks close flat 27th Dec, 2021

20 seconds ago
 Death toll from flash floods in Brazil rises to 18 ..

Death toll from flash floods in Brazil rises to 18

23 seconds ago
 Ejaz Qureshi sworn in as Wafaqi Mohtasib

Ejaz Qureshi sworn in as Wafaqi Mohtasib

29 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sanctions Against My ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sanctions Against Myanmar Military Not on UNSC Age ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.