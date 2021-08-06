Over 1.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 1,234,467 people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,234,467 people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im on Friday said 976,210 citizens had been given the first dose while 211,700 were administered the second one.

As 79,049 first doses and 52,699 second doses were in the stock, adding that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad.

To facilitate people, the centers had been established in Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 am to 8 pm except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round-the-clock. He added a special vaccination campaign was also in progress during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to people at their doorsteps.