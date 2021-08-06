UrduPoint.com

Over 1.2m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:25 PM

Over 1.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 1,234,467 people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,234,467 people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im on Friday said 976,210 citizens had been given the first dose while 211,700 were administered the second one.

As 79,049 first doses and 52,699 second doses were in the stock, adding that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad.

To facilitate people, the centers had been established in Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 am to 8 pm except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round-the-clock. He added a special vaccination campaign was also in progress during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to people at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Progress Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government

Recent Stories

Saeed Ghani opposes single national curriculum

Saeed Ghani opposes single national curriculum

7 minutes ago
 UVAS, UE jointly hold Research Methodology Worksho ..

UVAS, UE jointly hold Research Methodology Workshop

18 minutes ago
 First batch of COVID-19 patients cured in China's ..

First batch of COVID-19 patients cured in China's Nanjing

12 minutes ago
 Australia's 'Covid zero' days may be numbered

Australia's 'Covid zero' days may be numbered

12 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan removes DC Malakand, DPO Dir Lower ..

CM Mahmood Khan removes DC Malakand, DPO Dir Lower

12 minutes ago
 Two bills introduced in National Assembly

Two bills introduced in National Assembly

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.