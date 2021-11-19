Over 1.2mln children vaccinated against measles, rubella

UrduPoint.com

Over 1.2 million children have been vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases during the four-day campaign in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 1.2 million children have been vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases during the four-day campaign in the district.

The polio vaccine was also administered to 361,987 children up to five years of age.

This was told to Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad in a review meeting here on Friday. Chief Executive Officer Dr Kashif Mahmood, DO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed and other officers were present in the meeting.

