Over 1.2mln Children Vaccinated Against Measles, Rubella
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 05:10 PM
Over 1.2 million children have been vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases during the four-day campaign in the district
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 1.2 million children have been vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases during the four-day campaign in the district.
The polio vaccine was also administered to 361,987 children up to five years of age.
This was told to Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad in a review meeting here on Friday. Chief Executive Officer Dr Kashif Mahmood, DO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed and other officers were present in the meeting.