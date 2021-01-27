UrduPoint.com
Over 130 Policemen Infected With COVID-19 In Three Days: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:36 PM

One hundred and thirty-one (131) new corona positive cases were reported during the last three days in Sindh police, around 5553 personnel and officers of Sindh police had contracted coronavirus so far, spokesman to Sindh Police said here on Wednesda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :One hundred and thirty-one (131) new corona positive cases were reported during the last three days in Sindh police, around 5553 personnel and officers of Sindh police had contracted coronavirus so far, spokesman to Sindh Police said here on Wednesday.

He said that currently 511 officers and personnel were under treatment while 5018 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

