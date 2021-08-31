UrduPoint.com

Over 1.4 Mln Highest Single-day Doses Inoculated: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:08 PM

Over 1.4 mln highest single-day doses inoculated: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that the country administered over 1.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses a day which was the highest ever target achieved since the vaccination campaign onset

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that the country administered over 1.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses a day which was the highest ever target achieved since the vaccination campaign onset.

The nerve center of the country in its fight against deadly contagious disease of coronavirus took to microblogging website Twitter to announce the major development.

The Forum wrote on it's official handle that there were some 1,405,352 vaccine doses administered across the country in past 24 hours.

However, the cumulative number of both partially and completely vaccinated individuals of the eligible population reached 55,178,137.

The tweet was followed by the remark mentioning, "This is the highest single day vaccine administration done across the country! Keep it up Pakistan."In a separate tweet, the NCOC highlighted the rising per day deaths on average in the country.

It wrote that the deaths officially reported from coronavirus in the country during the month of August were reported 2,428 with an average of 80 deaths a day.

