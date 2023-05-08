UrduPoint.com

Over 140 Measles Cases Detected In Armenia - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Over 140 Measles Cases Detected in Armenia - Health Ministry

Over 140 measles cases have been detected in Armenia, with 100 children infected, the Armenian Health Ministry said on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Over 140 measles cases have been detected in Armenia, with 100 children infected, the Armenian Health Ministry said on Monday.

"As of today, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of measles in Armenia has reached 142 ... One hundred of the infected persons are children, 42 are adults," the ministry said on social media.

The ministry added that seven of the patients had to be hospitalized, and doctors describe their condition as moderate.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted by airborne droplets. Young children are at the highest risk with serious complications, including death. Vaccination against measles is extremely effective with 97% of the vaccinated never catching this disease. Conversely, a non-vaccinated person has almost a 100% chance of being infected at the first contact with a carrier.

