Over 14,000 TB patients diagnosed during last year in Balochistan: DG,Health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Health Balochistan Dr. Noor Ahmed Qazi and Program Manager Provincial Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani said that the diagnosis of TB has become easier with the help of Gene Expert machine while the medicines of the patients have been provided in all BMUs so that every patient could be treated.

They expressed these views on Tuesday while addressing a four-day workshop for District TB Officers on behalf of Provincial TB Control Program Balochistan.

DG, Health Balochistan Noor Ahmed Qazi was the special guest of the event while Program Manager Dr. Asif Shahwani, Project Manager Dr. Irfan Raisani, Deputy Manager Dr. Ababgar Baloch, Deputy Manager Dr. Sher Afgan Raisani, Federal Manager MNI Officer Dr. Basharat Javed and others also participated in the workshop.

Addressing the workshop, DG Health Dr. Noor Ahmed Qazi said that the purpose of the four-day workshop was to understand and learn all the stages of identifying TB patients through consultants, doctors and medical staff.

He said that diagnosis of TB has become easier with the help of Gene Expert machine.

While patient medicines were provided in all BMUs so that every patient could be treated.

Program Manager Dr. Asif Shahwani said that TB was diagnosed in more than 14,000 patients last year, while an estimated 35,000 people were affected by TB in the province every year, DTUs have to play their role in the diagnosis of every patient.

Project Manager Global Fund TB Control Program Dr. Irfan Raisani said that a district TB officer has been appointed for the first time in the history of the TB program which would help in achieving TB control and all related targets in collaboration with district administration.

Deputy Manager TB Control Program Dr. Ababgar Baloch said that the TB Control Program was starting an awareness campaign for maximum use of Gene Expert machines in District Headquarters Hospitals and Tertiary Care Hospitals across the province of Balochistan and this campaign would be led by District TB Officer.

Deputy Manager TB Control Program Dr. Sher Afgan Raisani said that Global Fund and CMU appreciated all these initiatives due to which TB officers have been appointed in every district today, all TB officers would play their role in any outbreak along with PDSRU.

At the end of the program certificates were given to all the diagnostic treatment units (DTUs).