Over 15 mln patients registered through HIMS across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Information Technology board 's (PITB) project, Hospital Information Management System ( HIMS ), has successfully registered over 15 million patients so far and more than 82 million medicines have been dispensed.

This was informed in a progress review meeting, chaired by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor.

As per statistics received this year so far, the total number of patients visited OPD has jumped up to 15.61 million, whereas the total patients who visited the emergency ward is 6.11 million and the total number of patients admitted to IPD is 73,240.

The medicines dispensed in the OPDs reached the number of 82.22 million and in the emergency ward, it was 6.49 million, while the medicines provided in the IPD was about 405,000.

Through this organised system, more patients were catered to every day, he added.