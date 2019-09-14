UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 15 Mln Patients Registered Through HIMS Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:56 PM

Over 15 mln patients registered through HIMS across Punjab

Punjab Information Technology Board's (PITB) project, Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), has successfully registered over 15 million patients so far and more than 82 million medicines have been dispensed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Information Technology board's (PITB) project, Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), has successfully registered over 15 million patients so far and more than 82 million medicines have been dispensed.

This was informed in a progress review meeting, chaired by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor.

As per statistics received this year so far, the total number of patients visited OPD has jumped up to 15.61 million, whereas the total patients who visited the emergency ward is 6.11 million and the total number of patients admitted to IPD is 73,240.

The medicines dispensed in the OPDs reached the number of 82.22 million and in the emergency ward, it was 6.49 million, while the medicines provided in the IPD was about 405,000.

Through this organised system, more patients were catered to every day, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Progress Hims Million

Recent Stories

Frontline fight: Indonesia locked in epic battle a ..

39 seconds ago

India must stop cyber-terrorism against Pakistan, ..

41 seconds ago

Snowden says would like French asylum

43 seconds ago

Key EU ministers ignore budget rule revamp for Ita ..

45 seconds ago

England extend lead over Australia in fifth Ashes ..

47 seconds ago

Afghan Police Detain Suicide Bomber Ahead of Plann ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.