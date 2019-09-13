UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 15 Mln Patients Registered Via HIMS Across Punjab

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:12 PM

Over 15 mln patients registered via HIMS across Punjab

Punjab Information Technology Board's (PITB) project Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) has successfully registered over 15 million patients so far and more than 82 million medicines have been dispensed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Information Technology board's (PITB) project Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) has successfully registered over 15 million patients so far and more than 82 million medicines have been dispensed.

This was informed in a progress review meeting chaired by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor here on Friday.

As per statistics received by this year, the total number of patients visited OPD has jumped up to 15.61 million, whereas total patients visits in the Emergency Room (ER) is 6.11 million and total patients admitted in IPD are 73,240.

The medicines dispensed in OPD have reached the number of 82.22 million and in ER it is 6.49 million, while Medicine Expensed in IPD is about 405,000.

It is first of its kind system, deployed by PITB in local government hospitals which has reorganized the hospital information and management, and facilitates the smooth flow of patients, he added.

Through this organized system, more patients are catered every day compared to the previous system which was inefficient and less effective, he concluded.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Progress Hims Government Million

Recent Stories

PG&E announces $11 bn settlement in deadly Califor ..

24 seconds ago

Italy's M5S Aims to Continue Pro-Russia Stance in ..

28 seconds ago

FIFA ban Russian FA boss for social media comments ..

30 seconds ago

Golovin in tennis comeback after 11-year absence

37 seconds ago

NASA Awards $14Mln Contract for Tiny Satellite to ..

5 minutes ago

IT sector has a promising in Pakistan: Nafees Zaka ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.