Over 15 mln patients registered via HIMS across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Information Technology board 's (PITB) project Hospital Information Management System ( HIMS ) has successfully registered over 15 million patients so far and more than 82 million medicines have been dispensed.

This was informed in a progress review meeting chaired by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor here on Friday.

As per statistics received by this year, the total number of patients visited OPD has jumped up to 15.61 million, whereas total patients visits in the Emergency Room (ER) is 6.11 million and total patients admitted in IPD are 73,240.

The medicines dispensed in OPD have reached the number of 82.22 million and in ER it is 6.49 million, while Medicine Expensed in IPD is about 405,000.

It is first of its kind system, deployed by PITB in local government hospitals which has reorganized the hospital information and management, and facilitates the smooth flow of patients, he added.

Through this organized system, more patients are catered every day compared to the previous system which was inefficient and less effective, he concluded.