'Over 15mln people suffering from mental issues in Pakistan'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year and this year's theme, set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is 'Mental health for all'.

This was stated by President Pakistan Psychiatrist Society Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar here Friday. He said that according to a survey, conducted in 2017, over 970 million people in the world are suffering from different types of mental diseases.

He said that in Pakistan, 15 million people are suffering from mental health issues while over eight million people take different kinds of drugs.

He said that there was a lack of treatment facilities to handle mental health issues in Pakistan as compared to advanced countries.

He expressed concerns over increasing number of patients of mental disease in the country.

He said that monetary issues, social distancing in society and corona pandemic have made the situation more complicated.

He said that there is a dire need to created awareness about mental health problems at all levels.