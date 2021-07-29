Over 1.6 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Over 1.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Multiple regions in China have recently reported locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

This signifies that now is not the time to lower the guard or relax anti-epidemic efforts against the importation and local resurgence of cases.

Disease control experts have called for active inoculation efforts, further containment measures in key areas and sites, and better personal protection.