Over 1.75 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 1.75 million registered people and front line health workers were vaccinated against coronavirus in the district.

Giving details here on Wednesday, district health officer Dr Sajjad Gillani said that 144,456 people from 15 years of age to 18 were vaccinated and 12,718 front line health workers were injected first dose while 8,528 health workers were given second dose of vaccine in the district.

However, the vaccination process against coronavirus was underway, he added.