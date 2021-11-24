UrduPoint.com

Over 1.75 Mln People Vaccinated Against Coronavirus In Okara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:45 PM

Over 1.75 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus in Okara

Over 1.75 million registered people and front line health workers were vaccinated against coronavirus in the district

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Over 1.75 million registered people and front line health workers were vaccinated against coronavirus in the district.

Giving details here on Wednesday, district health officer Dr Sajjad Gillani said that 144,456 people from 15 years of age to 18 were vaccinated and 12,718 front line health workers were injected first dose while 8,528 health workers were given second dose of vaccine in the district.

However, the vaccination process against coronavirus was underway, he added.

Related Topics

From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DOU between NUMS - pharmaceutical industry to make ..

DOU between NUMS - pharmaceutical industry to make it more competitive in market ..

1 minute ago
 Ayub Afridi assumes charge as PM's OPHRD adviser

Ayub Afridi assumes charge as PM's OPHRD adviser

1 minute ago
 Qatari Naval Force Commander lauds Pakistan Armed ..

Qatari Naval Force Commander lauds Pakistan Armed Forces, vows enhancing coopera ..

1 minute ago
 Imported tea consumption goes down slightly

Imported tea consumption goes down slightly

6 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wedn ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wednesday

6 minutes ago
 Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payme ..

Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payments for tech startups

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.