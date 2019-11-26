Over 1.7m patients treated at Civil Hospital in year 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Over 1.7 million people were provided health cover at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur during this year under the vision of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for providing best medical facilities to the people of the province.

This was stated by Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf while briefing about the performance of the hospital at his office here on Tuesday.

He told that more than 0.8 million patients were treated at the outdoor section of the hospital while more than 0.2 million patients were provided health facilities at the emergency section.

Some 45,740 patients were attended at the indoor section of the hospital.

He told that 7524 operations were done by the surgeons of the Civil Hospital. While briefing about medical tests conducted at the hospital laboratories, Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf told that more than 0.5 million ultrasounds, 28735 X-ray scans, 6695 electrocardiogram ECG tests and 2699 computed tomography CT scans were done during first 11 months of this year.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital further told that the emergency section of the hospital is providing the 24-hour medical facility to the visiting patients.