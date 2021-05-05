Over 185000 to be vaccinated against Typhoid in Vehari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Atleast 185,149 children from the age of nine months to fifteen years would be vaccinated against Typhoid in a dozen urban union councils of Vehari from May 18 to 30.

Protecting children by Typhoid Conjugate vaccine was vital to keep them away from the harmful disease, said deputy commissioner Vehari Mubeen Elahi while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangement for the vaccination drive, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

DC appealed the parents to help their children by getting them vaccinated against Typhoid without any delay.