UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 185000 To Be Vaccinated Against Typhoid In Vehari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:52 PM

Over 185000 to be vaccinated against Typhoid in Vehari

Atleast 185,149 children from the age of nine months to fifteen years would be vaccinated against Typhoid in a dozen urban union councils of Vehari from May 18 to 30

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Atleast 185,149 children from the age of nine months to fifteen years would be vaccinated against Typhoid in a dozen urban union councils of Vehari from May 18 to 30.

Protecting children by Typhoid Conjugate vaccine was vital to keep them away from the harmful disease, said deputy commissioner Vehari Mubeen Elahi while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangement for the vaccination drive, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

DC appealed the parents to help their children by getting them vaccinated against Typhoid without any delay.

Related Topics

Vehari May From

Recent Stories

PM’s full focus on agricultural development laud ..

42 seconds ago

Punjab Law dept releases grant-in-aid to various b ..

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,954 new COVID-19 cases, 1,952 reco ..

28 minutes ago

PITB and S&IT Department Balochistan all set to pr ..

37 minutes ago

IESCO extends bills' submission date till May 17-1 ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.