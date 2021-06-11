UrduPoint.com
Over 191,000 People To Be Vaccinated In Vehari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:11 PM

As many as 191,000 natives of district Vehari were targeted for coronavirus vaccination until June 30, during a meeting conducted on Friday with DC Mubeen Elahi in the chair

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 191,000 natives of district Vehari were targeted for coronavirus vaccination until June 30, during a meeting conducted on Friday with DC Mubeen Elahi in the chair.

While reviewing inoculation process of the vaccine initiated across the district here, DC directed to complete vaccination to local public servants until 18th of June, being marked as deadline. About 152,000 locals were vaccinated successfully until now, it was told in the meeting.

Mubeen Elahi emphasized on starting the process particularly at rural places.

He asked health department to run awareness drive through social media to attract maximum people about benefits of taking vaccine.

He ordered Assistant Commissioners to monitor performance of health authority, particularly with regard to initiating awareness campaign everywhere in the region.

He said people arriving at sub-registrar offices, NADRA center and banks both of private and public, would also be provided vaccine upon their visits at requisite places.

ADC Revenue, ADC General and ADC Finance among respective officers of concerned public departments attended the meeting.

