Over 2. 3m People Get Covid-19 Jabs In Faisalabad

Thu 09th September 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,352,194 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Thursday that 1,837,566 citizens had been given the first dose while 464,094 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He added that 29,445 health workers were given the first dose,while 21,089 received the second dose of vaccine. The DHO said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 146,362 first doses and 97,574 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad,adding that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting Covid-19 jabs.

