Over 2 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Thursday, with over 889 million people in the country fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, a health official said Friday.

Continuous efforts will be made to advance the mass vaccination campaign, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference, while warning against any slackness among the public in personal protection.