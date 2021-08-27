UrduPoint.com

Over 2 Bln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In China

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 02:48 PM

More than 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Thursday, with over 889 million people in the country fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, a health official said Friday

Continuous efforts will be made to advance the mass vaccination campaign, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference, while warning against any slackness among the public in personal protection.

