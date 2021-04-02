Over 2 lakh citizens administered COVID-19 vaccine

The Punjab Health Department has administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine to 203,043 common citizens in the province so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health Department has administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine to 203,043 common citizens in the province so far.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Friday, so far 4,234 citizens have been administered the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

As many as 125,511 health workers have also been given the first dose of the vaccine whereas 63,666 health workers have received the second dose of the corona vaccine.

The Health Department administered the vaccine to 17,343 citizens during the last 24 hours. Now, the vaccination of citizens of above 50 year of age has also been started.