Over 200,000 children to be immunized against polio

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : As many as 206820 children under the age of five would be given polio vaccination drops during a five-day vacation campaign launched here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar while administering polio drops to a child here at his office inaugurated the drive and directed all polio teams to ensure vaccination of each and every target child to make the district polio free.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Nawaz, DHO Dr Musharraf and officials of polio program were present.

The commissioner was informed that 939 mobile, fixed, transit and roaming teams would administer polio drops to target population.

The Commissioner expressed his pleasure to know that after 2014 no case of polio was reported from district Kohat and appreciated the efforts of all polio officials, workers and departments.

He directed foolproof security of polio vaccination teams and said it was our joint responsibility to vaccinate our children against polio virus and protect them from prevailing threat of physical disability due to the crippling disease.