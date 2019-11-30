'Over 20m people suffering from kidney diseases in Pakistan'

More than 20 million people are suffering from kidneys diseases in Pakistan which is alarming

Speakers including former principal Lahore General Hospital Prof. Ghiyas-un-Nabi stated this at an awareness seminar about the rising number of kidney patients.

They said the number of kidney patients was rising across the world as every fifth person was suffering from kidney complications in American and European countries.

They stressed the need for creating awareness about kidney diseases and their preventive measures, however, media must play its role in this regard.

The speakers said that medical research carried out throughout the world health proved that obesity not only effect kidneys but also cause high blood pressure and diabetes.

They said the 18 percent male and 21 percent female population would be obese by 2025. They said that major reason for kidney problems in Pakistan were diabetes and blood pressure.