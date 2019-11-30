UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Over 20m People Suffering From Kidney Diseases In Pakistan'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 07:10 PM

'Over 20m people suffering from kidney diseases in Pakistan'

More than 20 million people are suffering from kidneys diseases in Pakistan which is alarming

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 20 million people are suffering from kidneys diseases in Pakistan which is alarming.

Speakers including former principal Lahore General Hospital Prof. Ghiyas-un-Nabi stated this at an awareness seminar about the rising number of kidney patients.

They said the number of kidney patients was rising across the world as every fifth person was suffering from kidney complications in American and European countries.

They stressed the need for creating awareness about kidney diseases and their preventive measures, however, media must play its role in this regard.

The speakers said that medical research carried out throughout the world health proved that obesity not only effect kidneys but also cause high blood pressure and diabetes.

They said the 18 percent male and 21 percent female population would be obese by 2025. They said that major reason for kidney problems in Pakistan were diabetes and blood pressure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Male Media From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan top-order capitulates yet again in Adelai ..

1 minute ago

Army Chief's Extension: Bilawal  says PTI can't d ..

13 minutes ago

Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools, Colleges ar ..

1 minute ago

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying times ..

1 minute ago

Health bodies appreciate regularization of employe ..

1 minute ago

Dutch Police Say The Hague Stabbing Victims Were L ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.