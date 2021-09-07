UrduPoint.com

Over 2.11 Bln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:21 PM

Over 2.11 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Monday, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed Tuesday

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 2.11 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Monday, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed Tuesday.

More than 1.09 billion people or 77.6 percent of the country's total population had received at least one dose, and over 969.

7 million people had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of Monday, said Wu Liangyou, deputy head of the NHC's disease control and prevention division.

Nearly 162.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered among minors aged between 12 and 17, Wu told a press conference.

Wu reiterated that individuals are encouraged to receive a vaccination on the premises of informed consent and volition, and urged some local authorities to rectify irregular practices, such as banning unvaccinated people from public places.

