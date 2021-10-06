UrduPoint.com

Over 2.2 Mln People To Get Covid Jabs Till Oct 30:DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:57 PM

Over 2.2 mln people to get covid jabs till Oct 30:DC

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Ali Ejaz on Wednesday expressed hope to achieve the set target of vaccinating over 2.2 million people including children above 12 years of age till October 30

OKARA, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Ali Ejaz on Wednesday expressed hope to achieve the set target of vaccinating over 2.2 million people including children above 12 years of age till October 30.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday,he said that the vaccination process was smoothly ongoing in the district,adding that the health department constituted more than 200 mobile teams for door-to door vaccination.

He highlighted that the mobile teams administered Covid vaccine to almost 20-25 thousand people daily.

The DC urged people to coordinate with teams and get Covid jabs to contain the coronavirus.

