Over 2,36,000 Children To Get Oral Anti-polio Drops In Bajour District

Mon 26th August 2019

A three-day anti-polio campaign was kicked off to administer oral polio drops to 236,557 children aged up to five years like other parts of the country here on Monday

BAJOUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-day anti-polio campaign was kicked off to administer oral polio drops to 236,557 children aged up to five years like other parts of the country here on Monday.

According to health department, elaborate arrangements have been made to reach out to the targeted population and administration anti-polio drops to eradicate the crippling disease from the area.

The department says that several teams including 915 mobile, 41 fixed and 18 transit teams have been constituted to visit door to door and ensure that each child of the district is administrated the oral polio drops.

The parents have also been appealed to come forward to get their children vaccinated against the deadly virus and cooperate with the staff to wipe out the menace from the area.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been made to protect anti-polio teams and conduct the campaign in peaceful environment.

