Over 2.4 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 2,486,899 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,486,899 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Tuesday that 1,943,134 citizens had been given the first dose,whereas 493,001 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He added that 29,513 health workers received the first dose while 21,251 received the second dose of vaccine.

The DHO said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 178,166 first doses and 118,778 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses,adding that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.