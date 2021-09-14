UrduPoint.com

Over 2.4 Mln People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 02:34 PM

Over 2.4 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 2,486,899 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,486,899 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Tuesday that 1,943,134 citizens had been given the first dose,whereas 493,001 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He added that 29,513 health workers received the first dose while 21,251 received the second dose of vaccine.

The DHO said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 178,166 first doses and 118,778 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses,adding that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile P

Recent Stories

Putin condemns foreign troops in Syria in Assad me ..

Putin condemns foreign troops in Syria in Assad meeting

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Rahmon Discussed Developments in Afghanista ..

Putin, Rahmon Discussed Developments in Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations - Kreml ..

17 minutes ago
 Putin to Join SCO, CSTO Summits Via Videoconferenc ..

Putin to Join SCO, CSTO Summits Via Videoconference - Kremlin

17 minutes ago
 Israel Hopes to Overcome COVID Wave, Become Safe T ..

Israel Hopes to Overcome COVID Wave, Become Safe Tourist Destination in 1 Month ..

17 minutes ago
 UK Unemployment Down to 4.6% in May-July 2021, Num ..

UK Unemployment Down to 4.6% in May-July 2021, Number of Payroll Employees Risin ..

17 minutes ago
 Midday break rule ends tomorrow

Midday break rule ends tomorrow

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.