Over 2400 Patients Examined In Free Medical Camp At South Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:56 PM

Over 2400 patients examined in free medical camp at South Waziristan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Services organized a nine-day medical camp in South Waziristan and provided services to of 2412 patients free of charge

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Services organized a nine-day medical camp in South Waziristan and provided services to of 2412 patients free of charge.

The camp was organized under the supervision of mobile Hospital Program Manager Dr. Wisal Mahmood in different areas of South Waziristan including Nagar CHC Rehmatullah Kaur, Kalosha CHC Sharif Kot, FC Port, Manzara Village Khasura, Dandragzai Shagai, Village Muslim Kach, Village Reshwara BHU barwand, Village Chaghmalai Jalal Khel.

Director General Health, Dr. Muhammad Niaz said, Specialists, Surgeons, Dentists of Peshawar District checked the patients, he told media persons.

He said among 2412 patients, 970 were male, 588 female and 854 children.

DG Health Dr Muhammad Niaz said more camps would be set up in the affected areas to provide better health facilities to the people at their door step.

The people of South Waziristan thanked to DG Health Dr Muhammad Niaz, Program Manager Dr. Wisal and his entire team for their services.

