Over 247,000 citizens get COVID-19 vaccine in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday said that over 247,000 citizens of Federal capital got COVID-19 vaccine so far from 19 vaccination centers.

According to an official of the ministry, in order to increase the number of vaccination in the capital a mass vaccination center has been established at F-9 Park to vaccine 7,000 citizens against COVID-19 daily with having 75 counters.

He said that 100 trained vaccinators will remain on duties and standard services will be provided to the citizens in this center. He asked the people to come to all vaccination centers for vaccination against COVID-19.

He said it is the responsibility of every eligible citizen to visit the vaccination center and protect them against Coronavirus. "We want to end all restrictions as early as possible including the opening of educational institutions and markets but it depends on having a maximum vaccination of population in the country.

" He said that despite several cases still, Pakistan is in better condition due to the sincere efforts of the district administrations, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team, and the police in controlling the virus.

He said that we still need such measures as 4500 patients are on oxygen across the country. He said that a massive awareness drive has been started with the support of traders' organizations, markets organizations, and Ulema in the federal capital.

He added youth of Islamabad have also been engaged in this campaign to educate citizens about the importance of vaccination. He said that in order to make federal capital free from Coronavirus MNAs of federal capital were personally taking part in this massive drive.

He assured that the provision of vaccination to every city of the country is the responsibility of the federal government and added that there is no shortage of vaccines. He said that so far good results we're achieving from the vaccination.

