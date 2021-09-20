Over 2.5 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 2,668,769 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 2,066,697 citizens had been given the first dose while 550,864 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 29,616 health workers were also given the first dose while 21,592 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 207,787 first doses and 138,524 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.